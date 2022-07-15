By Kristen Santuccio
This is my first attempt at writing Gibson Gleanings, a column I grew up seeing it in our local papers. For many of us, the Gibson Center for Senior Services is that beautiful old home on the corner of Grove Street. We can locate it and are familiar with the name. Few of us know of the incredible work going on inside.
Honestly, when I started here a few months ago, I had only a limited knowledge of what the Gibson Center does on a daily basis. Did you know that we feed almost 150 people daily through our congregate and Meals on Wheels programs?
Our kitchen crew is incredible, led by chefs Dave and Jamie, they serve creative, delicious and healthy meals every day. It is a team effort to get these meals out, with most of our administrative staff working with our kitchen staff as a well-oiled machine during serving times. There is a sense of community in the kitchen, as within the whole building, and you feel it as soon as you come in.
We all hope that you will stop in, the building is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have ever thought of volunteering with us, we have openings for substitute Meals on Wheels drivers and substitute dining room servers. Each position is roughly 2-2½ hours long, and we provide training, and, in some instances, your milage can be reimbursed.
We are excited about our upcoming Flatbread Co. fundraiser, Monday July 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. We will be onsite with raffle items, program information and a portion of each flatbread sold will be donated to the Gibson Center.
This is another busy week for us here, and its hard to believe we are heading into the third week of July. Programs for this week include our Veteran’s Coffee on Wednesday, July 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Our exercise programs are held every week, and all are welcome. We hold our strength, balance and stretch on Tuesday and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; our chair exercise at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and 10:45 a.m. on Fridays; belly dancing on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and a tai ji quan balance class on Mondays and Thursdays at 3 p.m.
After lunch on most days, we meet for games or special programming. This information can be found at gibsoncenter.org or our Facebook page, which we try to update weekly.
We have some exciting trips coming up, The Osgood House on July 21, local concerts on Tuesday evenings at Schouler Park and Crescent Beach on July 28. Our trips are first come, first served, but we do carry a waiting list. Sign up early with Penny if you see something interesting, by calling (603) 356-3231.
Next week’s menu is: Monday, barbecue pork dinner; Tuesday, Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon (by invitation only, don’t forget to RSVP), dining room will be closed, and we will be serving grab-and-go style; Wednesday, chicken marsala over linguini; Thursday, meatloaf with mashed Potatoes and gravy; and Friday, lemon caper scrod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.