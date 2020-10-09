It looks like we’re taking a few “baby steps” to slowly bring back some programs in the activity room at the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
Last Wednesday, we had a few people get together for the Veteran’s Coffee group, and next week some members of the Quilter’s Group will also meet in the activity room. Naturally masks as well as social distancing are still required.
On Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., Jill is having a virtual PSO Concert here at the center. The tickets are $12 per person. Join friends in a socially distanced concert on the big screen TV, with surround sound sitting in comfortable chairs. Space is limited, so call (603) 356-3231 to sign up.
Please don’t forget to stop by the Gibson Center for the annual Columbus Day Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
In order to comply with New Hampshire’s guidelines for such an event, we have to maintain a controlled entry point. Masks are required and all will be asked to practice social distancing.
I’m afraid no food or drinks will be allowed on our grounds so you might want to have a snack beforehand or better still, plan a late lunch at one of our many excellent eateries.
Finally, I should also mention that our thrift shop will be open that Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon so grab your favorite shopping partner and come find some great deals.
The Gibson Center is located on the corner of Main and Grove Street just before Schouler park. There’s free parking on the street or you can use the town parking lot right next door. Hope to see you there!
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week's takeout menu: Monday, Columbus Day, Gibson closed; Tuesday, roast beef hash; Wednesday, chicken parm casserole; Thursday, beef Burgundy; Friday, kielbasa and sauerkraut.
