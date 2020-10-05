With the Columbus Day holiday rapidly approaching, don’t forget to stop by the Gibson Center for Senior Services for the annual Columbus Day Craft Fair. The fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Once again, we are looking for “Welcomers” to volunteer at the fair and help us follow all state required guidelines. In order to comply with New Hampshire’s guidelines for such an event, we have to maintain a controlled entry point. Masks are required and all will be asked to practice social distancing. You can contact Karen at (603) 356-3231 if you would like to be one of our “Welcomers.”
I’m afraid no food or drinks will be allowed on our grounds so you might want to have a snack beforehand or better still, plan a late lunch at one of our many excellent eateries. Finally, I should also mention that our thrift shop will be open that Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, so grab your favorite shopping partner and come find some great deals. The Gibson Center is located on the corner of Main and Grove Street just before Schouler park. There’s free parking on the street or you can use the town parking lot right next door. Hope to see you there.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
This week’s takeout menu: Tuesday, Creole pasta bake; Wednesday, curried chicken and tropical fruit; Thursday, Bigos-pork stew; Friday, chef’s salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.