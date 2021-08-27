My mother was a “shopaholic” so you can imagine her disappointment when she discovered I was not. However, as luck would have it, her first granddaughter was born with the same “shopping gene” and that fortunately got me off the hook.
If you’re one of those happy shoppers, let me remind you that this coming weekend Sept. 4 and 5 the Gibson Center for Senior Services will be holding its annual Labor Day craft fair.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Every spot on our front lawn will be filled with New England crafters at their best. You can select from a wide range of crafts including pottery, jewelry, stained glass, Adirondack chairs, some really great kettle corn and much more.
All funds raised from our craft fairs benefit our Meals on Wheels program and the senior center. We appreciate and want to thank all of you who have supported Gibson over the years and hope that anyone new to the valley comes and joins us.
I would like to remind all those healthy, “young” retirees out there that our nutrition department and thrift shop are always looking for volunteers. If you have two or three available hours during the week and want to fill them in a most productive way, contact Becky (Meals on Wheels) or Karen (thrift shop) at (603) 356-3231. It’s a wonderful way to make new friends and help your community at the same time.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, kielbasa and sauerkraut; Tuesday, ketchup glazed meatloaf; Wednesday, spaghetti Carbonara; Thursday, chicken Piccata; Friday: Labor Day picnic with cheeseburger and sides. Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
