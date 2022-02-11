The Mt. Washington Auto Road will be presenting the 61st running of the Delta Dental Mt. Washington Road Race.
Race day will be Saturday, June 18, with a 9 a.m. start. New this year was an open Charity Bib Registration period that began Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. and sold out in an hour, with over 200 participants signing up.
The general random selection registration will be open from Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The entry fee, charged to those who are selected, is $105, not including administrative fees.
Charity registrants will need to fundraise an additional $100. Notification of acceptance or rejection by the random selection will be sent via email to each applicant on March 3.
The fundraising beneficiary will again be the Coos County Family Health Services. Coos County serves a rural population who would otherwise be underserved and have to travel great distances to access quality health and dental care.
As a result of the 2021 race, a donation of $48,380 was made to CCFHS. Ken Gordon, the CEO of CCFHS, was overwhelmed by the gift.
“We were running on fumes here after nearly two years of COVID-19 related work; this was a huge morale boost, and couldn’t have come at a better time. Words can’t express our gratitude,” Gordon said.
Mount Washington Auto Road is hoping for a donation of $50,000 in 2022.
Charity and lottery registration information can be found by visiting https://mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race. Random selection registrants can register individually or as a part of a registration group. Runners registering as a group (up to 15 runners) will either all be selected together or all be turned down by the lottery.
Sponsored by Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch, N.H., to the 6,288-foot summit of Mt. Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade, runners face the added challenge of Mt. Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation, and unpredictable temperatures which makes this race one of a kind.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record. The race will take place on Saturday, June 18, starting at 9 a.m.
