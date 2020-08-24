GLEN — Mount Washington Valley Promotions is excited to announce the fifth annual Damsel Scramble Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
This is a women only Executive 9-Hole Event beginning with Mimosas and Muffins. Men will be auctioned as caddies prior to tee off and the event will culminate with “Jono’s Bar-B-Que” and awards.
Players must register in advance, as there is on space for nine teams of five. The Registration price is $40 per player, prior to Sept. 1 and $50 per player after. It includes all of the above PLUS a goody bag and team photos. Check-in on Sunday is at 10:00am, with the bidding and mimosas at 10:30 and a shotgun start at 11:00. Sponsors for this event are still needed, as are prizes and swag.
Contact Lisa by email at valleypromotions@gmail.com for forms and details.
Updates on prizes and a list of caddies to be auctioned will be posted on the Facebook page Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
