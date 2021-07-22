DENMARK, Maine — The Denmark Arts Center will be presenting two events this weekend
Neveah Dance Circus Family Fun Day will be Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. at Bicentennial Park at Firelane 98 in Denmark, Maine, across from the Denmark Arts Center.
Paul Doiron and Kristen Lindquist will be brought on the author's series on Sunday, July 25, at 4 p.m.
Nevaeh Dance Circus is the creation of sisters, Nettie and Hannah Gentempo. The two women founded the group in 2005, while still in their early teens. In 2016 the sisters evolved the company from Nevaeh Dance Co. into Nevaeh Dance Circus. Together, Nettie and Hannah Gentempo have created a world of their own.
Following Neveah Dance Circus, the Molly Ockett School band, Kajemo, will be performing a summertime set in the park. Band members include Kai Cannon-Steele (bass guitar), Asa Dickinson (drums), John Callen (trombone), Emmett Lounsbury (trumpet), Maks Bondarev (baritone horn and Oren Monteith (guitar).
Thanks to the generosity Kendal C. & Anna Ham Charitable Foundation, Maine Bicentennial Commission, Davis Family Foundation, and Town of Denmark 2021 camps are free.
Family Fun Day is are pay-what-you-can this summer. Pre-registration is requested.
For Neveah Dance Circus tickets, go to denmarkarts.org/event-calendar/neveah-dance-circus-family-fun-days.
Author Doiron and poet Lindquist will read from their works Sunday with story and narrative poetry responding, bouncing and complementing each other.
Doiron is the author of the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels, including "The Poacher’s Son," which won the the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award for Best First Novel and was nominated for an Edgar Award, an Anthony Award, a Macavity Award, and a Thriller Award for Best First Novel, and the Maine Literary Award for “Best Fiction of 2010.” PopMatters named it to its Best Fiction of 2010 list. Doiron may provide a glimpse into his new book titled Dead by Dawn released June 29.
Funded by support from the Maine 200 Bicentennial Commission, Kendal C. & Anna Ham Charitable Foundation and Maine Humanities Council.
Denmark Arts Center will be held inside the arts center at 50 W. Main St.
The arts center will follow CDC guidelines for outdoor events.
For tickets to the author series, go to hdenmarkarts.org/event-calendar/paul-doiron-kristin-lindquist-authors-series.
