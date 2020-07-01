CONWAY — This summer the Conway Public Library will be working with the New Hampshire Food Bank, a USDA Summer Food Service Program sponsored organization, to provide free summer meals to children under 18 this summer through the satellite kitchen, Camp Huckins.
The library will offer free “dinner” meals starting July 6 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and will run through Aug. 21. No questions asked. Pickups will take place in the library park and are on a first come first serve basis.
Hungry kids don’t read. They can’t concentrate; their physical, social, and emotional well-being suffers; and they don’t participate successfully in library activities. Libraries across the country offer meals to children during the summer.
The USDA’s Summer Food Service Program makes free healthy meals and snacks available to young people in communities with high rates of poverty. The Conway Public Library will incorporate their summer reading program and other fun, literacy-based activities into the SFSP to support child well-being and send children and teens back to school ready to learn.
“We are happy to work with the NH Food Bank and Camp Huckins to provide meals to children this summer," Library Director David Smolen said. "The coronavirus pandemic has increased food insecurity and we look forward to playing a role in putting food into the mouths of children and making it easier for them to learn this summer.”
If you cannot access the Conway Library meals, check out the NH Food Access Map online under the Summer Meals tab to see if there is a participating location near you.
For more information about summer meals at the library, call us at (603) 447-5552 or email us at dsmolen@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community. The library also offers a wide range of public programs and helps to close the digital divide by providing robust Internet access.
