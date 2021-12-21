Greetings from the micro gym at the North Conway Community Center. Registration for our perfectly personal-sized micro gym is now open online. This is the perfect opportunity to jump start your New Year’s resolutions around health and wellness.
We are pleased to reopen the micro gym for folks to enjoy their own personal workout space. The micro gym is a converted office in the community center with several options for one person to work out at a time. It has a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise with enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Because the micro gym is only used by one person at a time, it is the only space in the building in which masks can be removed. Members are expected to fill out a health screening online before their reserved time. Members must also clean and sanitize the equipment after use.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering, and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
While our building has been filled this month with adult program participants, we are eager to welcome our youth program participants back in January. Registration for youth sports is live now on our website. Visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and pay online for basketball and Nordic skiing.
If you are interested in coaching, please contact Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more details. Volunteer coaching is a meaningful opportunity and is incredibly impactful for young athletes. Kids need recreation now more than ever and we depend on the generosity of youth sports coaches to make these programs possible.
Four Your Paws Only dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
