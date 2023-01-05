By Phil Ouellette
Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. With the new year here, we are all reflecting on how we can put our best foot forward in 2023.
New Year’s resolutions often revolve around improvement, strengthening, and growth within ourselves. This year, let’s consider how we can grow and strengthen our community. Let’s set our priorities toward building relationships, meeting new friends and interacting with others.
Our adult programs offer many opportunities to build socialization into your weekly routine. We have programs at all times of the day, every day of the week, with a wide variety of focuses. We have programs for athletes with high-intensity drop-in sports, low-key sports for those who still want to move but with low-impact activities and games groups for those who are looking for more of a mental exercise.
If you’re an athlete looking for some competition, consider joining basketball on Monday nights or soccer on Sunday nights. These programs are drop-in, but be sure to register online with our seasonal registration form before you join which can be found at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports. Our soccer and basketball communities are a group of fun and competitive people.
If you are interested in moving, but looking for something a bit lower impact, consider pickleball or Senior Sneakers. With high-demand for pickleball sessions, you’ll need to sign up for sessions in advance. Consider checking out beginner sessions first if you’re just starting. The pickleball community is an extraordinary group of warm and welcoming people.
For those looking to exercise their minds, we have a number of different groups who meet regularly. Game groups include mahjong, canasta, Magic: The Gathering and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s cribbage and train dominoes sessions. Additionally, we have a sewing group and a video gaming group. Our games group participants are sharp and fun and will welcome you to join them.
If you are struggling with addiction, social support might be the most important thing you can find for yourself this year. Consider joining one of the many 12-step program meetings (also known as AA) at the community center. Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The AA community is an incredible group of compassionate and supportive people.
If you have an idea for a group that you would like to start, we have an easy structure for our programs that we can plug your idea into and get started. To learn more, contact Programs Coordinator Leann Brown-Muzerall at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Youth winter sports are starting late next week into March. We have a couple of spots left in girls fourth/fifth/sixth-grade level basketball and Nordic skiing for grades kindergarten through grade six. To register and pay for youth sport sonline, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports. Register now to secure your child’s spot.
Our 2023 American Red Cross Blood Drive Schedule kicks off on Friday, Jan. 20, in the gym. Please think about giving blood in the new year, if you don’t already. Go to redcrossblood.org/give.htmlto schedule your appointment.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
From all of us here at the North Conway Community Center, we wish you a happy and healthy 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.