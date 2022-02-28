Greetings from the fairway near the North Conway Community Center. Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible.
We are excited to kick off the charity golf tournament season on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. With snow on the ground and a chilly weekend behind us, we are eager to bring our attention ahead to sunny days and green grass just around the corner. Our tournament is the first opportunity to get out on the green with friends and contribute to a good cause at the same time.
Our golf tournament is one of our biggest fundraising events to raise money for our programs. Funds raised ensure that kids and adults can keep enjoying our recreational programs. Your participation in the tournament helps us to keep program fees affordable for low income families and fixed income seniors.
This year, we look forward to another tee time tournament format. Golfers have enjoyed the nice pace of this format, avoiding delays and backups. Lunch is included with options to pause and eat at the turn, bring your meal to go on the course, or eat after your victorious game at Ledge Grille with the best lunch view in the valley.
We will have strings and mulligans available for purchase. You can feel good supporting the center while redeeming yourself after a shanked shot or falling just short on your putt. We will all be rusty come May, so there is no shame in supporting community center programs with an extra mulligan or string. There will be a number of fantastic raffle prizes, goodies for the winning teams, and something special for the individuals who are closest to the pin and have the longest drive.
The cost this year is $100 per player or $400 per team. Sponsorship starts at $100 for tee box sponsors. We also offer an opportunity to be a gold sponsor at $500 which includes a team of four, a tee box sponsorship, and many social media and other PR opportunities for your business. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online.
Registration is also open for summer camp families looking to sign up for the entire summer. Camp will take place for six weeks from July 5-Aug. 12. We are collecting information about interest in an offsite Adventure Camp, a seventh week of programming Aug. 15-19, and before and after care. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and fill out our registration online.
Registration is open for Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole programs that combine running and a social and emotional learning curriculum. Girls on the Run is designed for girls in grades third through fifth while Heart and Sole is geared toward girls in grades sixth through eighth. Both programs will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will begin the week of April 4, continuing for eight weeks. To register for the program, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports and click the link to take you to the Girls on the Run website. Other spring youth sports programs include mountain biking, teeball, and softball. Registration will open for these programs in mid-March.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
Our micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership will now include the Micro Gym and open walking times in the gym. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Four Your Paws Only Dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
