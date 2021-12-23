CONWAY — The Christ Episcopal Church Thrift Shop makes donations each year to a number of local non-profits that provide important support and assistance in the Mount Washington Valley community.
This year, the Thrift Shop board approved donations to 14 organizations, 11 of which the thrift shop has supported for many years: Angels & Elves, Children Unlimited, Conway Area Humane Society, Gibson Center-Meals on Wheels, Jen's Friends, RSVP of Carroll County, Starting Point, The Revolving Closet, Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry, Visiting Nurse, Home Care & Hospice and the White Mountain Community Health Center.
In 2021, three non-profits were added to the thrift shop’s list of recipients, (replacing those no longer operating): MWV Habitat for Humanity, End 68 Hours of Hunger and the Way Station. Checks were presented Dec. 17 at the thrift shop. Checks were mailed to those organizations unable to attend.
Funds to support local non-profits and Christ Episcopal Church are raised through the Thrift Shop, operated by volunteers from Christ Church and the community. The Thrift Shop sells men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, art, linens, toys, and games, small household and kitchen items and counter top appliances.
The thrift shop is a many-faceted service to church and community; useful goods are recycled rather than going to the landfill; needed items are made available to the community at very reasonable cost (as examples, the majority of children’s clothes sell for 50 cents each; winter coats start at $4); volunteers find a friendly and supportive community; and funds are raised to support worthy causes.
In addition to the Christmas donations, the thrift shop grants may be made at other times of the year in response to acute need. The thrift shop generally (but not exclusively) supports organizations involved with women’s and children’s issues.
Email christepiscopal@gmail.com with “thrift shop grant request" in the subject line for more information. If you would like to volunteer (or drop off donated items or shop), go to the thrift shop on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the hours the shop is open, at 16 Pine St. in North Conway. The shop will be closed both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Additional information about Christ Church and the thrift shop may be found at christchurchnorthconway.com and facebook.com/christepiscopalchurchthriftshop.
