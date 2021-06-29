CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director and naturalist Lynne Flaccus will be hosting a Stewardship Day at the Charlotte C. Browne Memorial Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua on Thursday, July 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
This will be morning of clearing along the edges of the fields so that when it’s time to mow, there is room to get in close to the edges. The branches on the trees along the field reach out into the sun of the open spaces, shading the blueberries growing there and making it more of a challenge when it comes time to mow.
Bring work gloves and your favorite clippers or hand saw if you have them, water and a snack. We will have some tools available if needed. Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible. Feel free to come for all or some of the morning.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let them know you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
The C.C. Browne Woods is a 67-acre parcel that is bounded by the Chocorua River to the north, with a short dead-end and loop trail. After our task is complete you may want to take a walk and check out the river with its spectacular views of Mount Chocorua and the giant glacial erratic along the trail.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world.
Go to chocorualake.org for information, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.