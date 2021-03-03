LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will be presenting 45 minutes of online stories with Naomi King on the second Wednesday of every month starting at 3 p.m.
From picture books to global folktales, each month will feature a theme. Things will begin on March 10 from 3 to 3:45 p.m. with “Art & Expressing Ourselves,” including books by Barbara Herkert and Patricia Polacco, as well as a traditional Japanese folktale.
You're never too old or too young for a good story, so gather together for a cozy afternoon.
To log on, go to hobbslibrary.org and click on the “Children’s Page” in the menu. Or, if you prefer, visit the library to watch story time where a computer will be available for you to view.
For questions or more information, call the library at (603) 925-3177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.