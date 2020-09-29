TAMWORTH — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series is coming virtually to Tamworth. It will take place online on Zoom, Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. which includes a live Q and A time.
The workshop is co-hosted by the Cook Memorial Library and the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, is sponsored by NHSaves, and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative (PAREI).
NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, N.H. Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide New Hampshire customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the New Hampshire environment.
PAREI of Plymouth is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.
At this NHSaves Button Up Workshop, Andy Duncan, Energy Training Manager for Lakes Region Community College, and Ted Stiles, BPI Building Analyst, will talk about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
The speakers will cover basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons.
They will also explain the energy efficiency programs offered by New Hampshire utilities (for both existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment.
New Hampshire residents wishing to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, will find the workshop presentation very helpful.
Registration is not necessary but helpful for the host to have an idea of attendance. To register and have the Zoom meeting information sent to you, email Amy Carter at amy@tamworthlibrary.org.
Workshop organizers also recommend the public sign up with NHSaves Facebook and Twitter pages for up to date information on energy saving tips and programs.
