EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group and students from the Ossipee Watershed will present their water quality research findings from the 17th annual Volunteer Biological Assessment Program in a presentation at Effingham Elementary School from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Each year, local schools present what they learned through participation in VBAP, a community science program that assesses stream health through macroinvertebrates.
Students follow state protocols to sample a local river or stream and learn about their watershed. They also collect water chemistry data using sophisticated water quality monitoring equipment and investigate local waterbodies for microplastics using plankton nets and microscopes.
The community is invited to hear from the students what they learned through the program, as well as the results for bioassessments of local streams. Special thanks to the Alfred Quimby Foundation and Ham Foundation for their support of the program as well as local towns’ support for this and other water quality monitoring programs.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
