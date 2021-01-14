On clear days, the Presidential Range sparkles like hills of crystal described by early setters. Local flora is reflected in chandelier-like gardenia clusters. The steps are granite, some dishes and handhelds like Bavarian pretzels and Swiss rachlette are European inspired and there’s even a Powder Room, an alpine Green Room if you will, where brides can prepare for their walk onto one of life’s most memorable stages.
Welcome to the new two-story 16,000 square foot on-mountain Rosebrook Lodge at Bretton Woods on Mount Rosebrook which opened for its first winter season last month.
The streamlined and airy venue featuring three restaurants and event space reached by the resort’s eight-person Skyway gondola opened this past fall for scenic gondola rides and a couple of weddings, and now has limited services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the the lodge is very clean, very crisp and very functional for us,” said Marketing Director Craig Clemmer during a tour last week.
Though snow lovers now have another place to warm up, grab a nosh and quaff a pint or sip a cocktail, the lodge is geared towards the resort which includes the historic Mount Washington Hotel having more year-round offerings. Mountain biking and concerts may be added to the menu of activities from the lodge.
In addition, the Omni Mount Washington Resort added a new Presidential wing to the venerable hotel.
Built by San Francisco architect firm Bull Stockwell Allen, the lodge’s interior designed by Vermont’s TruexCullins has warm accents of wood throughout, fireplaces and decks designed to delight visitors throughout the year.
All of the eateries names echo the mountains in and around the facility. Coffee shop Peaks Cafe on the ground floor features artisan coffee, baked goods, and grab-and-go breakfast items plus wraps and sandwiches.
The Switchback Grille contains a silky bar and offers cuisine with touches of Old World style and more North American flair like a baked turkey melt, pulled pork and salads. The Grille is now open only for private dinners.
Upstairs is the cafeteria-styled Crystal Hills which also has a function room that can be decked out in style for weddings. Pizzas bake in a stone hearth oven. Chili, soups, burgers on the grill, salads and more await hungry skiers and riders.
Drawing from markets to the south like Boston and Montreal in the north, the lodge is part of a way to draw urbanites from pavements to granite mountains.
“This is unique for people to get out of the cities and get up here to the fresh air, and to see and experience these views,” he said. “It is awe-inspiring to get people up here. That is what that gondola does for us.”
The Rosebrook Lodge isn’t the only on-mountain venue at Bretton Woods. Mid-mountain Latitude 44°, formerly called the Top o’ Quad and playfully referred to by locals as the Taco Quad, is now a facility open to Bretton Woods Club members. Whether the structure will serve any other function in the future will be debated by management.
“Is it something for race programs? Is it something for another private venue? We aren’t going to retire that venue,” he said.
Over on Mount Stickney is the rustic Stickney Cabin with its warm foodstuffs and elixirs which will continue to operate.
“This is a unique side country experience and as the ski season continues we will put a hut master out there to get the fires going and those sorts of things,” he said.
That leaves West Mountain as the only peak without a service structure though skiers and riders use the old Cog car there as a place to rest and BYO refuel. Might there be one in the future?
“To be determined,” Clemmer said.
As for skiing during the pandemic, Bretton Woods continues to ask skiers to boot up at their cars though there are some cubbyhole space outside the main base lodge for those who want to gear up inside and place their pack in a compartment.
Citizen race leagues are cancelled this season at the Woods and there are no general alpine events on the calendar, however Nordic skiers can keep collective fingers crossed for a couple of popular races — the Geschmossel Classic Ski Race and Mount Washington Cup.
“We’re taking a cautious stance and will take a good hard look at those dates and make an announcement when it’s time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.