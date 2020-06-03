EAST CONWAY — Another event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released Wednesday, organizers announced the cancellation of what would have been the 71st annual East Conway Community Hall’s Strawberry Festival.
“This one-of-a-kind event is put on by the Keepers of the Hall, a small group of volunteers whose purpose is to raise money for the preservation, upkeep and improvements to this lovely historic building,” the statement said.
“The festival has been held in late June every year since 1949, but with the current health crisis, we do not feel it will be possible to keep staff and the public safe while serving this ever-popular meal.”
On a more positive note, they say they are working on a plan for a harvest dinner at the East Conway Community Hall for the fall. Watch for it in the months to come.
For more information about the hall, go to facebook.com/east-conway-community-hall, call (603) 452-4352 or email eastconwayhall@icloud.com.
