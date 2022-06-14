Marge Huemmler died on Mother’s Day 2022 after living 92 adventurous and beautiful years. A funeral mass and reception for Marge will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg, Maine, on Wednesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Celebration of life will be held at Jean and Scott's Home at 288 Old Bartlett Road in Kearsarge, N.H., on Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m.

