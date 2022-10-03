William Charles "Bill" Keyes, 79 of Center Tuftonboro, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, N.H. He was born the oldest of eight in Marblehead Mass to William E. and Ruth (Farren) Keyes.
Bill was a graduate of Marblehead High School. He furthered his education and graduated with a civil engineering degree from Wentworth Institute. He later attended St. Anslems, Babson College and N.H. Police Academy.
He served as Capt. of the Wolfeboro Rescue Squad. He worked for Carroll County Sheriff Office, the Town of Tuftonboro as sergeant and chief for over a decade. He was self-employed as a contractor and master electrician. In addition, he acquired his private pilot’s license in 1987. Starting NorthEast Aerial photography and working with Eastern Topographics in Wolfeboro, N.H., survey and taking aerial photos. Bill enjoyed doing Architectural drafting for C.W Abbott Inc., of Mirror Lake.
Bill loved hunting, fishing, skiing, photography and auto racing. For his lifetime, he loved the ocean and sunsets at the lake. He was known for hosting unofficial town meetings at the Tuftonboro General Store, for decades.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother John.
He is survived by his wife Becky (Knapp) Keyes; children, Kimberly of Tamworth, N.H.; Brian and wife, Dawn; Todd and wife, Nicole; and Amanda of Center Ossipee, N.H.; grandchildren, Savannah, Raelyn, Brody, Tyler, Grace, Ravine, River, Autumn and David; siblings, Thomas, Kenneth, Katherine, Edward, Marion, and Charles; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank Pine Rock Manor and Amedisey’s Hospice for the amazing care that was given to Bill in the final few months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the The Tuftonboro Police Benevolent Association, P.O. Box 98, Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.