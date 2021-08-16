Warren (Joe) A. Lundin, formerly of North Conway, N.H., died peacefully at home on Nov. 15, 2020, during the pandemic when it was impossible for groups to gather.
His family invites his friends to join in a celebration of his life at a memorial service to be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church of North Conway, N.H (15 Grove St.).
We look forward to sharing our memories with his friends and relatives outdoors under a tent (masks required) at the service on Sept. 5 followed by a light lunch where more memories can be shared.
