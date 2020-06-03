On Monday, May 25, 2020, the world lost a precious love, and heaven received an angel. I am sad to announce that Virginia Elizabeth Edick Grieb has passed away.
Virgie, as I called her or Beth as her parents called her, was born on May 21, 1972, in Beaufort, S.C., to Don Edick and Nancy Weatherbee Williams.
Virgie attended the University of Florida in Gainesville. Virgie loved dogs Nevaeh, Courtney, Jack, and Cookie. She loved horses, her flowers, her wild birds, our Old Farmhouse from 1792, her kids, but mostly she just loved her life. She had an infectious spirit that made everyone that ever met her immediately love her.
Virgie is survived by her husband Don Grieb; her seven children, Zachary Shackford, Joshua Shackford, Rowan Grieb, Emma Quint, Levi Quint, Brady Grieb and her darling William Grieb; several brothers and sisters from her parents Don and Debby, Nancy and Dave; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Virgie was so looking forward to being a grandmother to her first grandbaby by her son Josh.
Virgie will be missed by the thousands of lives she touched with her smile. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 13, at her Old Farmhouse at 328 Deer Hill Road in Chocorua, N.H., at 2 p.m. Please stop in anytime and share the celebration that is Virgie’s life.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
