Virgil Edward Abbott II died peacefully at his home in Trenton, Maine, on May 12, 2021 at the age of 80. Virgil, or “Cookie,” was well-known by skiers in the Mount Washington Valley and beyond. He was involved in all aspects of the sport, including racing, coaching, officiating and teaching, for over 60 years.
After serving overseas in the Army, he graduated from the Boston Architectural College. He was an architect, an environmentalist, a farmer and an activist. Together with his wife and partner, Judy, he ran several businesses and lived an adventurous life that included attending Woodstock and traveling and skiing extensively throughout the Americas and Europe. He loved reading, music, nature and debating.
Virgil will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and his brother, George, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be announced and held at a later date.
