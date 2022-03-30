Timothy J. Farrell, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in North Conway, N.H., on March 12, 2022.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael F. Farrell III and the late Claire McHugh Farrell.
He was a 1972 graduate of Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville, PA and a 1977 graduate of Johnson State College in Johnson, Vt.
Tim was an avid life-long skier and ski coach. His love of the sport began at Sharp Mountain in Pottsville, next to his family's home. He then moved to Stowe, Vt., and was recruited to join the ski team at Johnson State, where he majored in Recreation Facilities Management.
After moving to New Hampshire in the early 1980s, he became a real estate broker and continued his involvement in the ski industry at Crotched Mountain, and was later named general manager of Temple Mountain. He became the longtime coach of the ConVal High School ski team, and helped establish a ski racing program at Crotched. In his later years, he greatly enjoyed instructing at Wildcat and Cranmore ski areas in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
He is survived by three sons, Michael F. Farrell V of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Patrick and Ian. He also is survived by two brothers, Michael F. Farrell IV (Debbie) of Bristol, N.H. and Chris Farrell of Chicago, Ill.; a sister Trish Farrell of Naperville, Ill.; nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would be grateful for donations to the Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit in North Conway that ensures every local child has the opportunity to learn to ski, regardless of their financial means: https://easternslopeskiclub.org/donate/ or PO Box 348, North Conway, NH 03860. Please note your gift is in memory of Tim Farrell.
