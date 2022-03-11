Sylis Cory Heck passed away unexpectedly in his home in Effingham, N.H., on March 1, 2022, but not without leaving his mark on this world. His kind heart and infectious beautiful smile would brighten everyone’s day.
Sylis was the son of Christopher and Shelly (Lord) Heck. Sylis was just 9 years old, born in Conway, N.H., on Oct. 24, 2012.
Sylis is survived by his parents, Christopher and Shelly, of Effingham, N.H.; his siblings, Connor, Logan, Mia and Elliana of Effingham and Hailey of Moultonborough, N.H.; grandmother Belinda Heck of Wolfeboro, N.H.; and great-grandparents, Maria and Kenneth May of Harlingen, Texas, and Wolfeboro, N.H.; his uncle Jimmy and auntie Angie of Wolfeboro; uncle Mike and auntie Venessa of Madison, N.H.; and cousins, Cailey, Maxwell, Wyatt, Nevaeh and Jeremy; as well as many other friends and extended family members. Sylis is predeceased by his Uncle Cory Heck.
Sylis is most well-known around his community as a very beloved student at Ossipee Central School and as being the 2019 recipient of Cynthia’s Challenge, which money raised for him so a wheelchair accessible van could be purchased through a 24-hour ski-a-thon at King Pine Ski Resort.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 19, at Lords Funeral home at 23 Club Lane in Wolfeboro from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of life will be Sunday, March 20, at Ossipee Central School at 68 Main St. in Center Ossipee, N.H., at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Sylis Heck, 87 Henry Drive, Effingham, NH 03882.
