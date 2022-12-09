Stephen H. Wyatt, 76, passed away at his home in Sweden, Maine, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from complications of heart disease.
He was born Nov. 8, 1946, the youngest son of Herbert and Cecelia (Sheridan) Wyatt. He graduated from East Providence High School, Class of 1964. Steve resided in his earlier years in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where he was a member of IBEW local 486 for 20 years.
In 1982, he moved to Maine with his best friend, Linda Calvert to begin their new lives together. Steve learned new skills living in Maine. One of Steve's many talents was installing and repairing pool tables throughout the state of Maine. He also taught himself the skill of creating beautiful stained-glass artwork, some finding their home in area businesses, churches and others displayed in galleries on the coast.
He was an avid reader, golfer and pool player. He loved the outdoors, taking pleasure in cross-country and downhill skiing, snowmobiling, and boating; especially with his wife, sons, and teenage granddaughter, a star softball pitcher and a shining light in his life.
Steve is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Wyatt; his son Shawn and wife, Susan, of Saugus, Mass.; his son Erik and granddaughter Gracie Marie of Fall River, Mass.
He also leaves three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Cecelia Wyatt; his son Stephen; and his brother Fred.
At Steve's request no services will be held. A celebration of Steve's life will take place in the spring. Donations may be made in Steve's memory to a charity of your choice.
Steve's sense of humor and love of life will be greatly missed by family and friends.
