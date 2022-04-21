Stanton Howard Dorsett, EA, CLU, ChFC, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Stanton was born April 19, 1942, in North Conway, N.H., to Reginald Dorsett and Marguerite Davis Dorsett. He grew up in Bartlett, N.H., exploring the White Mountains with his best buddies, Bert George and Stephen Chandler.
He started working at a young age washing dishes, caddying and on the ski patrol. He attended Wentworth Institute studying Engineering then enlisted in the military, serving with the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper.
After he was out of the military, he moved to Louisiana where he met the love of his life Elsie “Millie” Bush Dorsett. They married Sept. 9, 1966, and raised four children together.
Stanton was an accomplished insurance agent, financial planner and enrolled agent tax preparer for both business and personal taxes and a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club. He never stayed in one place too long, as he enjoyed new places, meeting new people and new experiences.
He enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, skiing, a licensed private pilot and hunting. His passion for the last 27 years was his financial planning and tax office, representing taxpayers with the IRS.
Stanton was preceded in death by his wife, “Millie,” and sisters June Wiggins and Janice Barton.
He is survived by is brother David Dorsett of Nashua, N.H.; his children, Susan Watts, Adam “Kip” Tullier, Stanton H Dorsett Jr and Lara Dorsett along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends across the country. They will miss his sense of humor, wit, and sound advice.
His ashes will be spread near Bartlett where he spent his childhood, in a favorite spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.