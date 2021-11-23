“It breaks our hearts to lose you but you didn’t go alone; for part of us went with you the day God took you home.”
It is with deep sadness that our family shares the news of Shawn’s untimely passing on Nov 19, 2021. He was born on Oct. 6, 1960, to the (late) Fred and Rochelle Whitaker.
Shawn was a loving and gentle soul whose kindness touched the lives of countless people during his lifetime. Honest, hardworking, giving, compassionate and accepting of all people, were just a few of his attributes.
Held deep in his heart were his step family, including Linda, Corey and Stephanie. Stepping in as a father to a family that he came to consider his own, his selfless love, care and guidance offered a strong presence in their lives; and they loved him fully in return.
Shawn enjoyed the simple things in life: snowmobiling, fishing in all seasons, spending time with his father and brothers always with some laughter (and swearing) filled project underway in the garage, and assembling puzzles in the winter evenings. After our father died, Shawn had coffee with our mother every morning before work. He also loved animals, especially his late dog Haven, and current cat Kitty.
He leaves behind his mother Rochelle of Fryeburg, Maine; brothers, Alan (Julie) and Kevin (Sandie); and sister Sheila (Tim). He also leaves seven nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and nephews; family friend Laurie Crouse and his stepfamily, Linda, Corey and Stephanie Warren. He also leaves his dear friend Lisa who brought love and laughter to his life each and every day.
We are grateful to the Androscoggin Home Health services and the Thibodeau family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Iris Network theiris.org or the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, harvesthills.org.
There will be a graveside service in the spring.
To honor Shawn’s caring heart, please do something kind for someone today.
