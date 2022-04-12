Seth A. Bartlett, 35, passed away unexpectedly at his new home in Truckee, Calif., on March 3, 2022.
Seth was born on Aug. 21, 1986, in North Conway, N.H., the son of Ann and Curtis Bartlett. He was raised in Silver Lake, N.H., attending local schools and graduating from Kennett High School, Conway, N.H., with the class of 2005. He attended Plymouth State University graduating in 2010.
From an early age Seth was known for his “ginormous” smile that could light up a room. He was hard to miss. He grew up playing Wiffle ball at the foot of Silver Lake, vacationing with his Virginia cousins at “camp” in the summer and learning to ski at King Pine Ski Area in Madison before graduating to the Cranmore Race Team.
Seth participated in many sports growing up. While he may have played football, baseball and lacrosse he really was an alpine ski racer. He was captain of both his KHS Ski Team and the PSU Ski Team.
Ski racing led to his lifelong love of skiing. It was no surprise that following graduation from college Seth first moved to Park City, Utah, before finally settling in Tahoe City/Squaw Valley, Calif. There is a wonderful community of “East Coast Kids” that continue to live in that area.
Seth met the love of his life, Kristen Costa Bartlett, and by 2014 they were a “couple.” This was the beginning of many coast to coast trips. Curt, Skip and sometimes Ali would travel to Tahoe for spring skiing. The Bartlett’s extended family would vacation on Lake Tahoe, boating, hiking, cooking out and riding the Tram to High Country.
Trips to the East Coast for Seth and Kristen were just as memorable, weddings in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, driving up the Mt. Washington Auto Road and exploring the coast of Maine.
Seth really enjoyed introducing Kristen to Fenway Park and “Sweet Caroline.” They were married Oct. 10, 2020 (10/10/2020) during the pandemic and when asked why now after all these years his reply was “we just want to be married.”
Together, they enjoyed all things outdoors with Ernie, Doug, family and friends. A favorite fall pastime was sitting on the outside deck overlooking Lake Tahoe with two TVs on watching both the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers!
Seth is survived by his parents, Nan and Curt Bartlett of Silver Lake; brother Skip (Nicole) of Bartlett, N.H.; wife Kristen Costa Bartlett of Truckee, Calif.; her parents Marian and Ray Costa; sister-in-law, Lauren (Carson) Costa Schardin and children; sister-in-law Katie (Kyle) Dixon and children all of Sacramento, Calif. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Seth is predeceased by his grandparents Martha and Ted Gilchrist of Franklin, N.H.; and Evelyn and Fred Bartlett of North Conway.
Seth was a much loved son, brother, husband, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed.
A celebration of Seth’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett’s home in Silver Lake. The West Coast celebration of Seth’s life will take place on Monday, May 23, at KT Sun Deck-Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort (Squaw Valley) California at 1 p.m.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Eastern Slope Ski Club, a non-profit in North Conway that ensures every local child has an opportunity to learn to ski, regardless of their financial means: easternslopeskiclub.org/donate/ or P.O. Box 348, North Conway, NH 03860. Please note your gift is in memory of Seth Bartlett.
The Bartlett Family would like to thank Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway for their assistance.
