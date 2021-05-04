Ryan J. Webster, 36, passed away after a brief illness on April 15, 2021, in Concord, N.H.
Ryan is survived by his beautiful daughter Mackenzie; parents Gary and Lisa of Vero Beach, Fla.; mother, Nancy, of Leominster, Mass.; brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Becky of Hudson, N.H.; parents-in-law Clifford and Mary Beth of Madison, N.H.; brother-in-law Jeff and partner, Makayla, of Denmark, Maine; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will always be a bright light in their hearts.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Catherine; his brother Jonathan; and his grandparents. Ryan was born on March 5, 1985, in Dover, N.H.
He spent his childhood in Somersworth, N.H., and then Conway, N.H. He shared his fathers love of trains growing up and was well-known to the crew of Conway Scenic Railroad who watched him grow to the marvelous young man he became.
He discovered a joy for singing in high school, where he developed lifelong friendships as part of the Select Choir where he first met his wife Catherine. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandfather, working on his model railroad, riding his bike the short distance to his house to spend time with him.
He loved his pets growing up and had a special bond with his dog Guinness who joined him on his wedding day as part of his wedding party. In later years he and his family had wonderful times enjoying days on his boat and visiting the great places New Hampshire had to offer.
Ryan graduated from Kennett High School in Conway in 2003 and turned his enjoyment of tinkering with cars into an auto tech degree from NHCTC in Berlin N.H., in 2006. At the time of his death, he was Director of Fleet Maintenance with Boston Express and had been with them since 2008.
Ryan and Catherine rekindled their friendship several years after graduation and he fell in love with his best friend. They married in 2015 and became parents to daughter Mackenzie in 2018. He loved and cherished them with all his heart.
Ryan will be remembered lovingly by all who knew him. For his huge smile, his great sense of humor, his joyful spirit, his kindness, and the love he showed to all he met. His passing is a reminder to all how precious and short life can be and the importance of living it to the fullest and staying close to all you love.
At this time, per Ryan’s request, there is no service planned. He and Catherine’s ashes will be co-mingled and spread around their favorite places later this year. His precious daughter is being cared for by a dear close friend who is a shining star and angel in this time of darkness.
Donations may be made for Mackenzie’s immediate and future expenses through GoFundMe (gofund.me/eb00f051). His family and friends thank everyone for reaching out and for their support. He will be greatly missed.
