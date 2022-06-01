On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Ruth Timchak, loving mother and friend peacefully passed away at the age of 86 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Ruth was born on June 13 1935, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to Michael and Margaret (Cunningham) Gulas.
She left West Virginia and moved to Port Chester, N.Y. in her early 20s, where she met and married the love of her life, Stephen Timchak. They raised two children, Mark and Kristen. Ruth worked as an administrative secretary at the Board of Education in Greenwich, Conn., before retiring and moving to Tamworth, N.H.
Ruth was a beautiful person. She was intelligent and kind and completely herself. She was a quiet person, unless you were talking about politics. But she didn’t just talk (or argue) about politics, she was an activist in the truest sense of the word. She stood up and spoke out for what she believed in. She volunteered in her community.
She was involved in rotary and the library and many committees. She used to drive for Caregivers. She believed in rolling up her sleeves and being a part of the change she wanted to see. Ruth loved her family and her friends. She enjoyed playing cards and was quite good at it.
She had a reverence for nature and when she was younger, enjoyed hiking and cross country skiing, watching birds and identifying wildflowers. She was an avid reader and loved a good mystery novel. Ruth was loved by many and was a loyal friend. She lived simply and authentically and will be deeply missed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father Michael Gulas; her mother Margaret (Cunningham) Gulas; and her husband Stephen Timchak.
She is survived by her children, Mark Timchak and Kristen Timchak; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H.
