Ronald J. Thompson, of Silver Lake, N.H., passed away at his home on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Ronald was born in Ayer, Mass., Sept. 11, 1941. He was son of the late Hugh H. and Vivian (Stocker) Thompson. He grew up in Ayer and then lived in Harvard, Mass., prior to moving to Silver Lake in 2004.
Ronald graduated from Leominster High School and served in the Army Reserve. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector for San Vel Corporation in Littleton, Mass., and was an avid Deep Sea Fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Bernice (Blackwell) Thompson; and four nieces from his extended family, Johnna Brissett of Pepperell, Mass.; Kimberley Stewart of Jaffrey, N.H., Pamela Mayo (deceased); and Prudence Harsh, Pa.
A private interment was held in the Lyman Cemetery in Silver Lake, N.H., on August 14, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements were made through Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in West Ossipee, N.H.
