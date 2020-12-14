Robert J. Bacchiocchi, 79, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born on May 7, 1941, in Milford, Mass., he was the son of James and Edna (Pleau) Bacchiocchi. He spent his childhood in Medway, Mass.
Bob was the loving father of John Bacchiocchi and his wife, Karen, of Lovell, Maine; and Cathy (Bacchiocchi) Shackford and her husband, Gary, of Brownfield, Maine, and Center Conway, N.H.; the cherished grandfather of Peter Bacchiocchi, Ellen Bacchiocchi, Heather Shackford and Sarah Shackford.
He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years Priscilla (Henry) Bacchiocchi, his parents and his brother Ronald.
Bob was a Boy Scout and enjoyed camping out with his friends. He was co-captain of his football team at Medway High School, graduating in 1959. He began working with his uncle in his plumbing business after graduation.
While working with his uncle, he met his future wife, Priscilla, where she worked as a receptionist at F.W. Webb Plumbing Supply Co. in Framingham, Mass. They moved to Maine in 1977 with their 2 children, and Bob became a Master Plumber, owning and operating Brownfield Plumbing for over 35 years.
He was very proud to say that his son John and grandson Peter both became master plumbers and he was especially proud of his daughter Cathy, with whom he shared his birthday.
After his retirement, Bob spent many hours puttering and driving his tractor, enjoying his gardens and he loved telling others how his gardens were doing. He was a member of the Brownfield Lions Club, serving as their President for several years. Bob and Priscilla volunteered for many years selling rifle raffle tickets at the Fryeburg Fair.
Bob and Priscilla would nurture their family and community, always giving of themselves and opening their home, never asking for anything in return.
In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Bob, please perform an act of kindness for someone in need.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held sometime in the spring when we can gather together.
