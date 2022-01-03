Richard M. “Dick” Fabian, 82, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2020, after a period of failing health.
He was born Oct. 10, 1939, in New Haven, Conn., the son of Edward R. Fabian and Anna Lewis Fabian.
The family lived in Bellow Falls, Vt., before moving to Rochester, N.H., where his father established the Western Auto Store and Dick worked and co-owned for many years. From there he went to the New Hampshire Police Academy and served in several towns as well as the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department.
After his retirement, Dick and his wife, Judy, moved to Arizona where they enjoyed nearly 20 years of southwestern living. As a lifelong lover of horses, he was able to live his dream of being a cowboy in the west with his work as a wrangler and trail guide and member of the Arizona Rangers and the Camp Verde Cavalry.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Jacqueline Fabian Bowen and Jean Roddy; a brother E. Robert Fabian; and niece Beth Fabian.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Judith (Ramsey) Fabian; daughters, Debra Fabian, Lynda Fabian and Leslie Fabian Meserve; a son R. Michael Fabian; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Foxie.
He was a man of strong convictions, many interest’s and talents and a larger than life personality that will leave a huge void in the lives of those who loved him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Dick’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867, a charity of one’s choice or to a horse rescue association.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
