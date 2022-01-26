Philip Salvatore DiBenedetto, 99, of North Conway, N.H., passed away Jan. 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He lived a full life on his own terms and was independent right to his very last days.
Philip was born May 22, 1922, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Salvatore and Marion DiBenedetto.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Bozzone DiBenedetto; brother Paul DiBenedetto; and sister Millie Bozzone.
Phil served his country during World War II as a member of the Army OSS, serving his time in the South Pacific.
In 1947, along with his wife and brother, he opened the Plantation House and Inn in Charlemont, Mass. At that time, he and his brother, Paul, were instrumental in the development of Thunder Mountain, now known as Berkshire East.
He loved to cook, entertain and was an avid writer, craftsman and artist. He was affectionately known as Dr. Phil and “the old guy” by his family and friends. His home was always open to both old and new friends.
Phil is survived by his sons, Matthew DiBenedetto and Philip DiBenedetto; daughters-in-law Suzie (Beaulieu) DiBenedetto and Jennifer (Gunn) DiBenedetto; grandchildren, Mathew DiBenedetto and Katie DiBenedetto and great-grandchildren, Barrett and Gunner DiBenedetto.
There will be a celebration of life this summer.
