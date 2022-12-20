Paul Barnes Gray, a New Hampshire native of 71 years, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 6, 2022, with his sons and wife, Joy, by his side.

Paul Barnes Gray

He was the son of the late Glenn and Dorry Gray of Kearsarge, N.H., and was a graduate of Kennett High School. He met and married the love of his life, Joy Gray, in 1984 and was a devoted father to three sons, Nathan, David and John Gray. He was a dedicated believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and came to faith on July 7, 1971, and never looked back.

