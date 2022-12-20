Paul Barnes Gray, a New Hampshire native of 71 years, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 6, 2022, with his sons and wife, Joy, by his side.
He was the son of the late Glenn and Dorry Gray of Kearsarge, N.H., and was a graduate of Kennett High School. He met and married the love of his life, Joy Gray, in 1984 and was a devoted father to three sons, Nathan, David and John Gray. He was a dedicated believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and came to faith on July 7, 1971, and never looked back.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Glenn Gray; and his son, David.
He is survived by his wife Joy Gray; his sister Patricia Phillips and her husband, Drew; his sons, Nate and John Gray; his granddaughter Maya Gray; and many loved and valued friends.
Paul worked for Glen Builders for over 20 years and ran Paul Gray Construction and was a partner in Gray and Thompson Concrete Forms. He enjoyed 10 years coaching Little League and raised funds and organized a team of volunteers to build the Little League baseball field at John Fuller Elementary school.
He was an accomplished guitarist and enjoyed playing in several worship groups. He loved the Lord, his family and friends and his brothers and sisters in the Body of Christ. His spirit now resides in his Heavenly home.
A celebration of life will be held in June for family and friends.
Donations will go to the burial fund c/o Patricia Vinley, P.O. Box 553, Center Conway, NH 03813.
