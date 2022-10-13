Nancy Porath Davis, 63, Jackson, N.H., passed from this world on Oct. 10, 2022 from cancer.
Born Aug. 6, 1959, she was one of the last babies born at Mary Alley Hospital in Marblehead, Mass.
As a tot, she spent her weekends skiing in Jackson, thanks to her snow-loving parents Jim and Jean Porath.
After attending Marblehead High, Nancy headed to the mountains and graduated with a bachelor from New England College. Deeper powder and bigger mountains drew her to Frisco, Colorado back when true ski bumming was still possible. Eventually returning to her New England roots, Nancy settled in Gilford, N.H., making a living keeping the books for many appreciative companies.
Play time was always a given and, aside from skiing, included mountain biking, hiking, dirt biking, swimming, target shooting, gardening, and sailing. Amazingly, she not only remained unscathed from all the adventuring, but she continued until her health forced her to stop. Except dirt biking. Fortunately, she sold the moto before it or her parents, killed her.
Change once again brought her back to her original slopes of Tyrol, Black, and Wildcat Mountains and she built a home in Jackson. There she found her favorite job ever: Working as coordinator of numbers (aka CFO) at Story Land, under the mentorship of Stoney Morrell. She festooned her office with neon files and brilliant labels, giving it the appearance and subtlety of the Flying Fish Ride. She loved her coworkers and office supplies; the brighter the better.
Nancy finally met her match, Dean R. Davis, and married him in the fall of 2005. They had a true fairy tale wedding, with their ceremony in Cinderella’s Castle at Story Land, complete with pumpkin coach.
They were one of only two couples who were blessed with such a treat while Story Land was under the ownership of the Morrell family. Dean, an eigth-generation Jackson farmer, continues farming and running his excavation businesses.
Together, Nancy and Dean raised cattle and pigs, and grew the best damn corn around, no matter what anybody says. Large projects involving excavation, blowing up mountain tops, building and renovating houses made her happy. Donning her Bogs and gloves, Nancy welcomed every challenge.
To her nieces and nephew, she was Crazy Aunt ZeeZee who never missed a celebration or milestone. Her cards were carefully chosen to guarantee someone would blush or leak. Nance was always up for an adventure or any reason to spend time with them. She was one of the kids.
Nancy was not merely about family, play, outdoors, work, demolition, and construction. She also possessed a deep desire to help those in need; volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Jen’s Friends, Tin Mountain Conservation, and other nonprofits. Life was always in balance, just like her books.
Nancy leaves behind the treasures of her rabid thrifting, her gorgeous sweater collection, her Bogs and dogs and many colorful office supplies. Sharpies, duct tape, twine and left-handed scissors were among her favorite tools. Those who knew her will miss her quick wit, intense concern and fabulous smile.
At the top of the slope, Nancy leaves her trophy husband Dean R. Davis; siblings, Penny Porath Miller of Jackson; Jonathan Porath of Marblehead, Mass.; nieces and nephew Annika and Hayden Miller and Hannah Porath. Her father and mother graced this world until 2018 and 2021.
Nancy leaves behind a legion of co-workers and friends. Nancy finally gets first tracks in bottomless powder as we are left to imagine her smooth, graceful turns. May her skis remain forever sharp, the terrain challenging, her company compelling and the snow deep and light.
Donations may be made to Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity and CASA of New Hampshire.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at noon on Oct. 22 at Red Fox Bar & Grille in Jackson.
Chad Poitras Cremation and Funeral Services (207-929-3723) is handling the services.
