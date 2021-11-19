Michelle Lee (Perdue) Sirois, 49, very loving wife of Christopher Sirois, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at her home in Center Ossipee, N.H., on the evening of Nov. 15, 2021.
Michelle (Shelly) was born on Dec. 29, 1971, and raised in Bristol, Conn. She was the daughter of the late Alma J. (Aliff) Perdue and the late Wilbur V. Perdue.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children that meant the world to her, daughter Kaitlyn Schryer of Rochester, N.H., and son Joshua Schryer of Port Richey, Fla. Michelle also leaves behind one brother, Terrell Perdue of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and three sisters, Mary (Perdue) Harris, Mitzi Perdue and Wilma (Deedee) Cabiya, all of Bristol.
She was predeceased by her sister Rhonda Jakobowski of Bristol. She also leaves behind several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she was very close with and lastly, Emma Sue, her dog that was by her side 24 hours a day.
Michelle had a big heart and was a lover of children and animals and always did what she could to support the less fortunate. She would like to spontaneously pay for someone’s bill in the checkout line or help a needy parent purchase a Christmas gift for their child. She never expected or accepted anything in return.
Michelle was also always there to listen and support her family. Her love was unconditional. May God accept her into a paradise that she has earned.
Calling hours followed by a memorial service will be held at Funk Funeral Home located at 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to p.m. Reception details will be announced at the services.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
