Michael E. Reny, 55, of Derry, N.H., passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 15, 1966, in Colorado Springs, Colo., a son of retired Lieutenant Colonel Donald E. Reny and the late Patricia Ford. Michael is the grandson of the late George and Ida Reny of Conway Village, N.H.
Michael was a resident of Derry for the past 25 years, and grew up in Newbury, N.H. Michael graduated Keene State College in 1988. He was a proud member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity during his time in college and as an alumni.
Michael was employed as a Biomedical Equipment technician for over 30 years and was most recently self-employed in his own home repair business as “Handi Mike.” His hobbies included tinkering with everything from recycled treasures, motorcycles and cars, reading newspapers and journals, watching old documentaries on aviation and World War II, and loved fine crafted beers, tequilas, and Swisher Sweet cigars. He treasured his many pets, including his devoted cat, Sabrina.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kimberly (Power) Reny of Derry; three daughters, Katelyn Dulong and her husband, Matthew, of Manchester, N.H.; Sarah Reny of Londonderry, N.H.; and Emily Reny of Derry; his father, Donald Reny and his wife, Barbara, of Williamsburg, Va.; his half-sister, Cara Reznick of Buffalo, N.Y.; his stepfather Robert Gibbons; a special cousin Peggy Light of North Conway, N.H., as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium at 290 Mammoth Road in Londonderry. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Following cremation, his ashes will be buried in Conway Cemetery in Conway, N.H., in the spring of 2023, where he spent many days with his Reny grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA.
