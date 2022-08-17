With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Michael Andrew Eastman, 50, on Aug. 1, 2022. A lifelong Conway resident, he was born on July 16, 1972.
A local man who lived his life the way he felt comfortable. Quiet but quick-witted, Michael was an honest and kindhearted man. A perfectionist at his work, he took great pride in his accomplishments. He was generous with his time, never expecting recognition.
His small circle of friends referred to him as "Beastman" because of his tenacious health-conscious workouts. He could be seen frequently riding his bike down East Conway Road.
Michael appreciated nice things and that reflected in the world he created around him. An avid collector of memorabilia. His baseball card collection that he started at age 12 with his brother Jeff was precious to him. I smile when I think of him as a child saying "Don't touch my stuff!"
Leaving this world loved and missed by many. Forever in our hearts.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Eunice Eastman. He is survived by his siblings Charlene Thurston, Charles Eastman, Julie Eastman, Harland Eastman, Preston Eastman and Jeffrey Eastman; several nieces and nephews; and his befriended family, the Hermansons.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Conway Village Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Preston Eastman's Home on 78 Depot Road in North Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kevine Peare Memorial Skate Park.
