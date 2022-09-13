On Sept. 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, N.H., passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease.

Mary (Robinson) Wason

Mary was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, N.H., and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. She then continued her education at the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1969.

