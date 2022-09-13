On Sept. 11, 2022, Mary (Robinson) Wason of Golden View Health Care Center and formerly of Freedom, N.H., passed away peacefully after battling dementia and heart disease.
Mary was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Mary spent most of her youth in Tilton, N.H., and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. She then continued her education at the University of New Hampshire, earning a bachelor of science degree in 1969.
Mary married Earle Wason in 1968, and they welcomed their daughter, Sarah Frances, in 1983. Mary was a science teacher at Kennett Middle School in Conway, N.H. She was well loved by her students and continued to maintain lifelong relationships with many of them.
Outside the classroom, she enjoyed skiing on the slopes of Mount Washington Valley. After retirement, she developed a love for digital photography, through which she captured images from her adventures to Africa and India as well as local scenery and wildlife. Mary’s talents resulted in the African Wildlife puzzle created by White Mountain Puzzles.
Whether she was in Freedom, N.H., or in Naples, Fla., Mary was known for her congenial personality and great sense of humor. She was someone who could light up a room. Mary is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Frank, and Joyce Robinson.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Mary is survived by their daughter, Sarah Witham, Sarah’s husband, Matt, and grandchildren, Austin and Ellie.
The second oldest of nine children, Mary is also survived by her eight siblings, Sarah Keroack (Don Roper), Joyce Atwood, Carol Hardiman (Bill), Frank Robinson (Wendy), Michael Robinson (Candy), Karen Proulx (Steve), Kelley Robinson (Gina), and Richard Robinson (Rhonda); as well as by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mary’s family would like to thank the staff of Golden View Health Care Center for their great support and care, especially Maureen, Michele and Sarah.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Chase House Banquet Room, Route 3, Meredith, N.H., from 3 pm to 7 pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary’s memory to a foundation honoring Jennifer Hill, one of her favorite students; Jen’s Friends’ Cancer Foundation, Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Wason family with their arrangements.
