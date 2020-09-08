It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Ann Neal, 63, announces her passing after battling breast cancer for over 20 years.
Lois passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by husband, John Neal, and daughter, Shelby Martin.
Lois will be lovingly remembered by husband John; son Heath Todd and family; daughter Shelby Martin and family; mother Carol Brooks of Fryeburg, Maine; and sisters Nancy Hobbins of Portsmouth, R.I.; and Gail Brooks of Bridgton, Maine.
A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Madison Church at 53 Conway Road in Madison, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Young Farmer’s 4-H Beef Club of Gorham, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.