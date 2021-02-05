Lois A. (Henderson) Connor, 55, of Center Ossipee, N.H., formerly of Melrose, Mass., passed away suddenly after an illness on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was a graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1983. In her early years, she worked at Time Warner Cable in Medford, Mass., and New Medico Associates in Lynn, Mass.
In the early 2000s, after her son David was born, they moved to New Hampshire. Lois was a caring and compassionate person with a big heart who spent a good amount of time caring for the elderly and also took care of her mom for years.
In recent years, she opened her home to a few people who were down on their luck, and she was always willing to help a friend in need.
Lois is survived by her son David W. Connor Jr. of Effingham, N.H.; her sister Diana Tonnessen, and husband, David, of Plaistow, N.H.; her brother Walter Henderson and wife, Joan, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; her sister Dorothy Jenkins and husband, Brett, of Effingham, N.H.; sister Karen of Melrose, Mass.; nieces, Laurel, Kim, Nicole, Kristin, Shannon and Samantha; and nephew Paul; grandnieces, Angelique, Hannah, Juliette and Hazel; and grandnephews, Colby, Braiden, Nolan and Andrew. She is also survived by her companion Ronald Goldberg of Ossipee, N.H.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, Dorsey and Phyllis Henderson of Melrose, Mass.; and her sister Jo-Ann Bishop also of Melrose, Mass.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, calling hours will consist of a visitation walk through at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
