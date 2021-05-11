Linda “Lyn” Susan (Morgan) Morgan, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home in Rochester, N.H., surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Conway, N.H., the oldest daughter of Donald Morgan and Betty (Thurston) Morgan. Her family moved to Exeter, N.H., when she was 6 years old. She attended Exeter schools and graduated from Exeter High School in 1968. From there, she went on to attend Plymouth State College (now Plymouth State University), from which she received her bachelor of science degree in elementary art education in 1972.
Lyn worked as an art teacher for many years, and her students included children from elementary school age all the way through high school. She instilled a love of creativity in her students while always retaining a love of her own for the fine arts.
One of Lyn’s favorite pastimes was visiting with her children and grandchildren, and she would always remind each child how much she loved him or her. Lyn also immensely enjoyed visiting the ocean beaches and the mountains of New Hampshire, and she instilled that same love into her children. Linda will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her kind heart and loving ways.
Lyn is survived by her sister Lisa (Morgan) Merriman and husband, Clint; children Ash Morgan and wife, Ashley Kennedy; Brook Morgan; and Blaze (Morgan) Raber and husband, Michael; and her grandchildren, Shea, Chloe and Lennox.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her stepfather William Gosselin; and her sister Donna (Morgan) Dennehy.
At her request, there will be no public services. A private ceremony was recently held for members of her family. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire assisted with arrangements.
