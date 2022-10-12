Linda (Atkinson) Kelleher, 73, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, of complications from pancreatic cancer. She beat the disease once 12 years ago, but a second fight proved to be too much.

Linda was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Warren and Rita Atkinson. She was a graduate of Morse High School Class of 1967. Shortly after graduation she met “Danny,” who would become her husband of 52 years. They first settled in Haverhill, Mass., living there for nearly 15 years before eventually moving to North Conway, where they lived for almost 40 years.

