Linda (Atkinson) Kelleher, 73, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, of complications from pancreatic cancer. She beat the disease once 12 years ago, but a second fight proved to be too much.
Linda was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 25, 1949, the daughter of the late Warren and Rita Atkinson. She was a graduate of Morse High School Class of 1967. Shortly after graduation she met “Danny,” who would become her husband of 52 years. They first settled in Haverhill, Mass., living there for nearly 15 years before eventually moving to North Conway, where they lived for almost 40 years.
Linda and Dan were almost always side by side unless he was at the golf course; they were the definition of a couple that balanced each other out. Their favorite adventures included trips to Ireland, Las Vegas, California, Florida and Lake George, N.Y.
Linda was an avid skier for most of her life, starting at Sugarloaf skiing the snow fields before they even had lifts. Cranmore eventually became her mountain, and she volunteered with Eastern Slopes Ski School. Later in life, she loved going to her grandchildren’s games, knitting, reading and happy hour.
Anyone who knew Linda knows she was the epitome of kindness. If you were happy, she was happy; if you weren’t, she was going to try to help you get there. Sometimes that meant using the phrase, “make it a double!”
Linda’s greatest happiness was her family. She kept close tabs on her daughters, Kristen and Jill, and her grandchildren, Jimmy and Abi, and loved getting together and getting updates on everything happening in their lives.
The grandkids called her “Mimi Linda,” and she lived up to her role, saying “yes” to anything involving sugar, toys, a little more screen time or a few extra dollars to spend at the store.
Professionally, Linda worked many years as a switchboard operator for New England Telephone (or as she and her husband would say, “Ma Bell”) and later for AT&T until becoming a stay-at-home mom for a few years.
She later rejoined the workforce as an aide and then an office assistant at the Pine Tree School in Center Conway. In retirement, Linda loved her work volunteering at Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway.
Linda is survived by her daughter Kristen and husband, Sully, and their children, Jimmy and Abi of North Hampton, N.H.; her daughter Jill of Manchester, N.H.; her brother, Robert and wife, Carol Ann, of New Bedford, Mass.; her sister-in-law Jane Kennedy and husband, Andy, of Salem, N.H.; her brother-in-law Dennis (the ring bearer in her wedding) and his wife, Gail, of Bradford, Mass.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel “Danny/Dan/Bustah” Kelleher; and her parents, Warren and Rita Atkinson.
Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (americancancer.org).
Arrangements are in the care of Furber and White Funeral Home (furberandwhite.com).
