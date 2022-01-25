Leo F. Fecteau, 67 of Lovell Maine, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Bridgton Hospital, of pneumonia.
Leo was born in Methuen, Mass., at Bon Secours Hospital, the son of Leo Fecteau and Eva (Melnick) Fecteau.
Leo graduated from Lawrence High School before serving his country in the United States Marine Corp. Leo was a proud Marine who served his country with Honor, receiving the Navy Achievement Award, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal and numerous additional citations and awards.
He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. After the military, he worked for over 40 years as a pipefitter, boilermaker, lead operator and wind turbine technician at various power plants. Leo also owned Affordable and Reliable Heating where he would help many in the White Mountains stay warm.
Leo was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1088 in Kingston, N.H., and a member of the American Legion Post 46 in Conway, N.H. Leo was happiest working and running his farm called “Narrow Path Farm” in Chatham, N.H., in which he worked with his family Charlene and her children Trisha and Nolan Cloutier for over 10 years.
He enjoyed driving his tractor around the farm listening to music, tending his fields and raising livestock. He loved farming, music, reading, cooking for family and friends and taking his Harley Davidson motorcycle through the country roads of New Hampshire. Leo loved spending time with his family and enjoyed skiing and golfing with them.
Leo is predeceased by his parents Leo Fecteau and Eva (Melnick) Fecteau.
Leo is survived by his son Michael Fecteau and life partner, Raeann Pacheco; grandson Mason Fecteau and granddaughters, Alyssa and Liana Fecteau.
Leo is also survived by his sister Nancy Welch and husband, John; sister Linda Beede and husband, Henry; brother Michael Fecteau; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews all who cared for him deeply.
Leo was Catholic. He believed God was his Savoir and is at peace now.
Until we see each other again in Heaven, Rest in Peace. Love your son, Michael.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held on June 3 at 1 p.m. at North Chatham Cemetery on Route 113b in Chatham.
Followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 46 at 47 Tasker Hill Road in Conway.
To share online condolences and memories with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
