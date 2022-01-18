The creative hands and mind of Kayla Michelle Ramsey-Marsh, 21, a resident of Keene, N.H., will be greatly missed with her sudden passing at her home in Seabrook, N.H., on Jan. 5, 2022.
Kayla was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on August 26, 2000. As a young child, she resided in Keene, where she was blessed to grow and be loved and nurtured by her parents, Carol Ramsey and Marianne Marsh.
Kayla’s inner spirit extended outward in her creativeness as an excellent artist, sketching many wonderful drawings and fashion designs. She loved singing, and was an avid reader, especially tales of fictional characters.
She has a special place in her heart for cats, and also enjoyed riding horses.
Kayla will be greatly missed by many, especially her wonderful blended family, including her mothers, Marianne Marsh of Chesterfield and Carol Ramsey of Tell City, Ind.; her brothers, Dustin Ramsey-Marsh of New Durham, N.H.; and Cooper Ramsey-Marsh of Chesterfield, N.H.; her grandparents, Mary and Bob Hackel of Tell City, Ind.; Tom and Bessie Ramsey of Tell City; her uncles, Scott Marsh and his husband, Jeff Soder, of Tucson, Ariz.; Mark Ramsey and his wife, Jenny, of Newburg, Ind., Brad Ramsey and his wife, Amy, of Tell City; her aunts, Kim Cantrell and her husband, Chris, of Corrales, N.M.; Sonya Disinger and her husband, Bill, of St. Kits, West India; and her godmothers, Rachel Berube and Sybil Thomas, both of Colchester, Vt.
Kayla was blessed later in life to reconnect with her birth mother, Amy Castine of Winchester, N.H.; and her brother Christian Porter of Winchester. Her grandparents, Lee and Dolores Marsh, and her uncle David Marsh predeceased her.
Her family would like to extend their grateful appreciation to Dr. Elvira Isganaitis of Joslin Diabetes Center for her wonderful medical care provided to Kayla over the years. Thanks also go out to Dr. Marni Silverstein and Dr. Judy Olson of Dartmouth Hitchcock Keene.
Burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene, will be held privately by the family. A celebration of Kayla’s life was held earlier in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Kayla’s memory to Joslin Diabetes Center Child Life Services.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please go to foleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.