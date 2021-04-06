Kathleen Ann (Boucher) Hathaway, 56, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away peacefully in the presence of her three children and partner at her home in the early morning on Saturday April 3, 2021, after a 3½-year battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 25, 1964, in Biddeford, Maine, she was the daughter of Jacques Jean Armand Boucher and Shirley Ann (Larouche) Robichaud and stepparents Phil Robichaud and Donna (Fish) Boucher.
Kathleen was self-employed and spent her whole life dedicated to her passion of raising Shetland Sheepdogs and Shire Draft Horses. She also spent almost 20 years as the animal control officer in several towns in Oxford County, Maine.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Dan Hathaway, who passed away in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Lynn (Walker) Chandler and her husband Gary “Scott” Chandler of Charleston, W.V.; her son Joshua David Walker and wife, Emily Lynn (Hawley) Walker, of Bangor, Pa.; her daughter Caitlin Marie (Walker) Foster and husband, Christopher Foster, of Fryeburg, Maine; her two grandchildren Elizabeth Adeline Chandler and Jacob Scott Chandler; her partner Jeremy W. Irving of Fryeburg; as well as her many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kathleen wanted a party to celebrate her life which will be held later this year when the weather is warmer and more details will follow.
To read the full story of Kathleen’s life, please read more at woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
