Katherine E. (Miller) Muise, 92, of Laconia, N.H., passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Belfast, Maine, on April 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mattie Mae and Nathan Miller.
She will be missed tremendously by her six children, Robert Muise, Jr. and his wife, Helen, of Saugus, Mass.; Jeanne Baril and her husband, David, of Lovell, Maine; Daniel Muise and his wife, Bette, of Meredith, N.H.; Linda Howse and her husband, Russell, of Reading, Mass.; Ann Crilley and her husband, Tom; and David Muise and his wife, Sandra, all of Saugus; grandchildren, Sean, Caitlin and Megan Slattery; Erin Harris, Jason Howse, Kellie McKeon, Jenna Perrault, Amanda Housden, Brenna; and Jackson Crilley, Justin, Katherine, Stephanie, Daniel and Nicholas Muise and the late Kristy Howse, as well as by her 20 great-grandchildren.
She also leaves her sister Dorothy Seekins of Searsport, Maine; and brother-in-law Jerry Peaugh of Evansville, Ind.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home (mayhewfuneralhomes.com), Routes 3 and 104, Meredith on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral services Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church at 4 Highland St. in Meredith. The Rev. Peter Lovett, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Spring in Monroe, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Gibson Center for Senior Services, 14 Grove Street, North Conway, NH 03860.
