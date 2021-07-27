Karen Kent Hopkins passed away July 24, 2021, at her home in Freedom, N.H., surrounded by her loving children after a brave and inspiring battle with breast cancer.
She was born in Staten Island, N.Y., to the Rev. Donald and Eleanor Kent on Aug. 8, 1945.
Karen was raised by a loving family with parents who nurtured her faith and wisely encouraged her to stay in touch with God. She grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, and graduated from North High School, Luther Junior College and Shepard Gill Nursing school.
For 42 years, she pursued a career in long-term nursing care, most recently working at Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
Karen was preceded by Charlie Hopkins, her husband of 32 years, in 2006. They enjoyed raising their three children in Derry, N.H. In 1997, they moved to Freedom to be near family, friends, Camp Calumet (where they met), and to participate in ministry of Nativity Lutheran Church in North Conway. Karen enjoyed singing in the choir, being the church’s fellowship chairperson, visiting the home bound.
She was known for her homemade Swedish coffee bread, chocolate chip cookies, and Chex mix. She loved a Starbucks latte and was devoted to her tub baths up until the very end. Her family were her pride and joy and Karen was a patient friend to all.
She is survived by daughter Jennifer Ogren and husband, Karl Ogren, of Freedom; son Jonathan Hopkins and wife, Victoria, of Concord, N.H.; and daughter Bethany Hayn and husband, Matthew Hayn, of Scarborough, Maine. Karen loved her fabulous grandchildren, Jackson, Spencer, Aspen, Charlie, Stella, Sawyer and Cooper. They were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her sister Paula Kent; brother David Kent; and five nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering on Monday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Outdoor Chapel at Camp Calumet Lutheran in Freedom.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so can make a memorial gift to Calumet, P.O. Box 236, West Ossipee, NH, 03890. To give online to Calumet go to calumet.org/give; or to the Lutheran Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 1638, North Conway, NH, 03860. To give online to Nativity go to nativitylutheranchurch.org/giving.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Homes & Cremation Service is assisting with the arrangements.
To sign an online guest book, leave a message or condolences, go to bakergagnefuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.